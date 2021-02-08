हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sukhdev Singh

Lal Quila 'most wanted' arrested, Delhi Police nabs Sukhdev Singh after 100 km chase

Special task force on Sunday (February 7) made another arrest in relation to the January 26 Red Fort violence, which broke out during the farmers’ protest. Police arrested the accused Sukhdev Singh, who had Rs. 50,000 reward on his head, from Chandigarh after a 100 km chase.

Lal Quila &#039;most wanted&#039; arrested, Delhi Police nabs Sukhdev Singh after 100 km chase
Framers on the day of tractor rally (January 26) in front of Red Fort.

New Delhi: Special task force on Sunday (February 7) made another arrest in relation to the January 26 Red Fort violence, which broke out during the farmers’ protest. Police arrested the accused Sukhdev Singh, who had Rs. 50,000 reward on his head, from Chandigarh after a 100 km chase. As per the reports, Delhi police was trying to trace the accused for the past ten days. 

Earlier, the police had to face two failed attempts to arrest the accused, the first attempt was made at his residence in Karnal, Haryana and another was following a tip from Chandigarh. But days later, following another tip-off the special task force learned that the accused's latest location was near Centra Mall, Chandigarh, where the arrest was made. 

Sukhdev Singh has been brought to the Delhi Police Crime Branch and will be presented before the court on Monday (February 8). 

As per the authorities, 38 FIRs have been registered and over 126 people have been arrested in relation to the Republic Day’s Red Fort violence. Additionally, the police have collected over 70 pictures of the potential suspects and are digging for more information on them. 

The authorities are also, repeatedly, going through the photos and videos taken during the violence for more leads. 

