Farmers protest: Supreme Court to hear Centre's plea against proposed tractor rally on January 18

Nwe Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday is scheduled to hear that the Central government’s application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest which sought to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde will hear the application on January 18 along with pleas raising the issue of farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

The Centre, in an application filed through Delhi Police, has said that any proposed rally or protest which seeks to disrupt and disturb the Republic Day celebrations will cause an ‘embarrassment to the nation’. On January 12, the top court agreed to hear the application of Centre and posted it for hearing on January 18.

The bench had issued a notice on the application and said that it be served upon the farmers’ unions, which are protesting against the new farm laws. The Centre has said the right to protest can never include ‘maligning the nation globally’.

It urged the apex court to restrain anyone from conducting any protest march either in the form of tractor march, trolley march, vehicle march or any other mode by entering into the National Capital Region Territory of Delhi. Reports have claimed that farmer leaders have clarified that the tractor rally on January 26 will only take place at the Haryana-Delhi borders and the farmers are not planning to reach the Red Fort to disrupt the Republic Day parade as is being claimed by some.

The top court on January 12 had stayed the implementation of the contentious new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers’ unions protesting at Delhi borders. Days after top court’s order, Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, part of the apex-court formed Committee, recused from the expert panel.

Live TV