Farmers protest

Farmers stage protest outside BJP MLA's residence in Haryana

Image Courtesy: ANI

Ambala: Haryana farmers on Thursday(March 11), staged a protest outside BJP MLA Aseem Goel's residence in Ambala condemning the remarks made by the ruling party legislature about them in the state Assembly recently. 

A group of farmers held a protest outside BJP MLA Aseem Goel's residence in Ambala and burnt effigies objecting to a remark made by him against farmers who are protesting against farm laws.

The no-confidence motion moved by Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatter-led government on Wednesday (March 10) was defeated.

In the assembly, Hooda commented on the ongoing farmers' protests and said, "More than 250 farmers died on the border."

"The protesters claimed Goel had made some indirect remark in the context of farmers.The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Ambala Sultan Singh said, "Heavy deployment was done as a precaution. Farmers protested peacefully, all went well."

The no-confidence motion moved by Congress over farm laws issues against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government in Haryana was defeated in the state assembly on Wednesday. 

A total of 55 MLAs supported the government while 32 voted against the ruling dispensation in the state. The 90 membered Haryana assembly currently has 88 members. The ruling alliance needed 45 votes to stay in power.

