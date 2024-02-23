New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party and levied allegations against the Centre on Friday. Former UP Chief Minister in Firozabad today said that the BJP leadership raises the slogans of of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan" on one hand while mistreats the farmers of the country on the other hand.

Yadav launched a scathing critique against the Modi government, alleging mistreatment of farmers. He pointed out the contradiction wherein the government honors agricultural stalwarts like Chaudhary Charan Singh and Swaminathan on one hand, while simultaneously mistreating farmers on the other.

Akhilesh Yadav vehemently criticized the Uttar Pradesh government regarding the Police recruitment exams and alleged that the paper leak was orchestrated. Pointing to the distress of the youth, Yadav questioned the integrity of various examination processes under the current administration.

Accusing the BJP of orchestrating corruption and electoral malpractices Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP operates like a gang, not a political party. Its agenda revolves around vote bank politics rather than serving the people."

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, SP leader comared Modi's assurances to empty gestures and said, "Modi Drawing parallels to the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yadav likened Prime Minister Modi's assurances to empty gestures, stating, "Modi ki guarantee ghanti Ki tarah hai." (Modi's guarantee is as hollow as the sound of a bell. Just like the 'thali' and clap during the pandemic, these guarantees ring hollow.)