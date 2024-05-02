Father-Daughter Duo Killed As Electronic Item Explodes At Home In Gujarat

Sabarkantha: A father-daughter duo were killed and two children sustained serious injuries on Thursday after an electronic item delivered by an unidentified person exploded in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said.

The incident took place at Veda village, said sub-inspector Jitendra Rabari of Vadali police station. "The parcel was delivered by an unidentified man. As soon as the electronic item was plugged in, there was a blast," he said. While Jitu Vanzara (33) died on the spot, three injured girls were rushed to the Vadali community health centre and from there to the Himatnagar civil hospital. Vanzara's 11-year-old daughter died at the hospital, while her sister and cousin were undergoing treatment, the police official said.

One of the injured girls was in a serious condition and put on a ventilator, said assistant resident medical officer Vipul Jani. A relative of the victims said the parcel was delivered in an autorickshaw. Police were investigating if the family had ordered the item, Rabari said.