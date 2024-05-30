The police on Thursday filed a FIR against BJP offfice bearers for singing "political bhajans" on the grounds of the Maa Shoolini temple in Himachal's Solan district. The FIR was filed against BJP state vice president Rashmi Dhar Sood, Solan Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Meera Anand, and others. The complainant, Poonam Bansal, claimed that on Wednesday evening, BJP women activists came to the temple and started 'Bhajan and Kirtan' in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the famous Shoolini temple.



According to police, a FIR was filed under sections 188 (causing danger by disobedience), 505(3) (spreading rumours), 34 (criminal act committed by several people with the same intention), and sections of the Religious Institution (Prevention and Misuse) Act 1988.

Solan district Congress president while condemning the incident said that the BJP was converting the temples into a den of politics. The Election Commission and administration have taken notice of it, and action will follow. Linking religion with faith is correct but BJP is mingling it with politics which is wrong, he added.

The Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission and the district administration following which the police registered the FIR on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner. Further investigations are underway, officials said.