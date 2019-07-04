Maharashtra Police on Thursday Congress MLA Nitesh Rane arrested for throwing mud on highway engineer and tying him to a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali town of Sindhuburg district. The FIR against Rane and some of his supporters was filed under sec 353, 342, 332, 324, 323, 120(A), 147, 143, 504, 506.

Dikshit Gedam, SP, Sindhudurg told ANI that Rane and two of his supporters have been arrested and search for other accused is on. They will be produced in court on Friday. Rane was arrested after he surrendered before Kankavali police.

Earlier on Thursday, Rane arrived at Kankavali section of the highway to conduct an inspection of the work done by the government authorities. He also called the Public Works Department (PWD) engineer Prakash Khadekar to the spot and reprimanded him over the situation of the highway. The section of the highway, stretching between two bridges, was ridden with potholes which were not being filled up. This was causing trouble to the commuters as several accidents were reported in the area due to puddles filled with rainwater.

Rane got angry at the highway engineer and his supporters splashed mud on the engineer. The Congress MLA also made the engineer march from Gandhari bridge to Janvali bridge in the mud-trenched state so that he can understand the seriousness of the situation.

Rane, however, later justified his action and said that now he will oversee the repair work on the highway with a stick in his hand, He said that he will reach the highway everyday at 7 AM and ensure that the government officers are working properly.

"Now I will myself oversee the repair work on this highway, with a stick in my hand. Everyday at 7 am I will reach here. Let me see how does the Govt system win against us. We have the medicine to tackle their arrogance," he told ANI.

Congress MLA Nitesh Rane: Now I will myself oversee the repair work on this highway, with a stick in my hand. Everyday at 7 am I will reach here. Let me see how does the Govt system win against us. We have the medicine to tackle their arrogance. https://t.co/QBPsx6B7kt — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Rane is the MLA from Kankanavi area of Sindhudurg district. He is the son of BJP-nominated Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane, who is a veteran Maharashtra leader and has earlier served as chief minister of the state.