FIR Against Protesting Wrestlers After March Towards New Parliament

Delhi police have filed FIR against the group of wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The FIR has been filed hours after a scuffle broke after the protestors - including national wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia - tried to march towards the new Parliament building inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police FIR also names organisers of the march. The police have booked organisers on charges of rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty after some of them were detained while marching to the new Parliament building.

The police said 700 people were detained across Delhi, including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar. According to a senior police officer, the FIR has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).