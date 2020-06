Noida: Fire breaks out at an export company's factory located in Noida Sector 64 on Monday (June 1, 2020) morning. 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The company's name is Radiant Expo Vision which deals with manufacturing cloth and export business.

The fire in the factory broke at night but its intensity increased on Monday morning forcing fire officials to call for more help to control the raging inferno.

(More details awaited)