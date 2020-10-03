Fire breaks out at factory in Palghar's Vasai

PALGHAR: A fire broke out at a factory in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday (October 3), said an ANI report.
A firefighting operation was underway when the last report and more details are awaited.
A fire broke out at a factory in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday (October 3), said an ANI report.
PALGHAR: A fire broke out at a factory in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday (October 3), said an ANI report.
A firefighting operation was underway when the last report and more details are awaited.