Palghar

Fire breaks out at factory in Palghar's Vasai

A fire broke out at a factory in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday (October 3), said an ANI report.

Fire breaks out at factory in Palghar&#039;s Vasai
Representational Image

PALGHAR: A fire broke out at a factory in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday (October 3), said an ANI report.

A firefighting operation was underway when the last report and more details are awaited. 

Palghar Palghar fire Vasai Maharashtra
