Fire breaks out at judges' chambers in Delhi's Rohini court

A fire that broke out at the Rohini Court in the national capital on Wednesday was brought under control, said officials. This fire incident comes five days after 27 people were killed in a major blaze that engulfed a building in Delhi`s Mundka. Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 11.10 a.m. at room no. 210 of Judges` chamber on the second floor of the Rohini Court complex after which as many as five fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

"The fire was extinguished at 11.30 a.m.," Garg said, adding that there were no injuries in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, the top official informed that the fire was in an Air Conditioner (AC).

Panic struck the court premises as soon as smoke started billowing out of the Judges` chamber. The wall across the said AC had turned black with the fire while some furniture in the room was also burnt.

Meanwhile, North Delhi Lawyer`s Association, Secretary, Advocate Vineet Jindal told IANS that regular incidents of fire in the court premises are a `scary affair` and a matter of concern. "It poses a risk to everyone who visits the Court, be it petitioners, advocates or Judges. The lives of thousands of people are at stake due to these incidents," he said.

He demanded that special attention should be paid on how to enhance fire safety in the court premises.