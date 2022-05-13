Fire breaks out in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, 12 tenders sent to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out in three factories in Delhi's Kirti Nagar industrial area on early Friday, ANI reported quoting Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director.
As per Garg, the fire occurred at around 1.50 am on Friday and at least 12 fire tenders were sent immediately to the spot.
The fire is under control, said Garg.
(More details awaited)
