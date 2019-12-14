Fire in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh kills three

New Delhi: At least three people were killed on Saturday evening when a fire broke out at a house situated in Shalimar Bagh area of the national capital. The fire department was informed about the incident at around 6 pm.

A total of seven fire tenders vehicle were rushed to the spot. Six people including three children were rescued by the firefighters.

Live TV

This is the third fire breakout incident reported within a week in Delhi. Earlier, on December 14 a fire broke out at a warehouse in West Delhi's Mundka area in which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. In another incident on December 8, a massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi area on the Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi in which 43 people were killed and several suffered injury.

Further details awaited.