Fire in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh kills three

A total of seven fire tenders vehicle were rushed to the spot. Several people were rescued by the firefighters.

New Delhi: At least three people were killed on Saturday evening when a fire broke out at a house situated in Shalimar Bagh area of the national capital. The fire department was informed about the incident at around 6 pm. 

A total of seven fire tenders vehicle were rushed to the spot. Six people including three children were rescued by the firefighters.

This is the third fire breakout incident reported within a week in Delhi. Earlier, on December 14 a fire broke out at a warehouse in West Delhi's Mundka area in which 21 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. In another incident on December 8, a massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi area on the Rani Jhansi Road in Delhi in which 43 people were killed and several suffered injury. 

Further details awaited.  

Tags:
FireDelhi fireShalimar Bagh firefire fighters
