Firing by ITBP jawan leaves 6 dead, 3 injured in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

New Delhi: At least six Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed and three others were injured in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday after one of the jawans opened fire following a dispute among themselves. The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion.

The jawan who opened fire shot himself after the others were killed.

The reason for the dispute is, however, unclear as of now. The injured soldiers will be brought to Raipur by helicopter.

The Chhattisgarh Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were called on the spot for further investigation.

(More details awaited)