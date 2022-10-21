First floor of Maharani’s Science College in Mysuru collapses- Watch

New Delhi: As a result of incessant rain in the state of Karnataka, the first floor of century-old Maharani’s Science College for Women collapsed in Mysuru. Although no loss of life or injury reported in the incident however science laboratories equipped with apparatus and materials worth over Rs 40 lakh crumbled as a big poertion of 106 the first floor of the 106-year-old heritage building collapsed.

College authorities announced the suspension of classes for two days after three laboratories – one each of chemistry, biotechnology and botany departments transformed into debris.

Mysuru Maharani's Science College Building Collapse

This is the infrastructure of government mysuru colleges and offices. Kindly declare all old buildings in Mysuru as not suitable for operation and unsafe go near.



Demolish and reconstruct these buildings with modern facilities. pic.twitter.com/E2PBFWB8wR — MYSURU PAGE (@MYSURU_PAGE) October 21, 2022

The century old college at Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road was established in 1917 and now has 3,850 students, 350 teaching faculty in 50 undergraduate and post-graduate departments, and 50 office staff. Thirty students, per batch, used to attend the laboratory classes.