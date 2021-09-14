Flight operations partially affected at Kolkata airport due to heavy rains

Kolkata: Flight operations were partially affected at Kolkata airport due to heavy rains. Several flights were delayed, but no cancellations were reported.

According to Met update, an intense spell of a thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue over some parts of Kolkata and neighbouring areas of North and South 24 Paraganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts during the next 2-3 hours, leading to traffic congestion and water-logging in low lying areas.

Vistara has also issued an alert in view of the heavy rains in Kolkata. It tweeted, "#TravelUpdate: Due to waterlogging on account of heavy rains in Kolkata, traffic congestion is expected. Customers travelling are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you!"

The Met, however, has suggested avoiding areas that face waterlogging.

