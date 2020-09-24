Flying high: Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh to be the first woman pilot to fly Rafale fighter aircraft

Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh has created history by becoming the first woman pilot to join Rafale's 'Golden Arrows' Squadron in Ambala. Shivangi belongs to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Shivangi's mother has expressed happiness over the development and said that her daughter always wanted to become a fighter aircraft pilot.

Flt Lt Shivangi was commissioned into the IAF in 2017 as part of the second batch of women fighter pilots and she is currently undergoing conversion training. Flt Lt Shivangi is currently deployed at Rajastha Air Base.

After completing her schooling in Varanasi, Flt Lt Shivangi joined the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where she was part of the 7 UP Air Squadron in the National Cadet Corps. In 2016, she joined the Air Force Academy for training.

Flt Lt Shivangi was also the part of the 7 UP Air Squadron in the National Cadet Corps at BHU. She was an NCC cadet from BHU from 2013 to 2015 and did her BSc from Sunbeam in Bhagwanpur. In 2013, Shivangi had represented the Uttar Pradesh team in the Republic Day Parade in Delhi.

On December 16, 2017, Shivangi got the title of fighter pilot at Air Force Academy in Hyderabad. Flt Lt Shivangi is currently a fighter pilot of MiG-21.

Talking to Zee News, Flt Lt Shivangi's father Kumareshwar Singh said that he is proud of the achievments of his daughter. Flt Lt Shivangi's mother Seema Singh is a housewife and brother Mayank studies in Class 12 in Varanasi.