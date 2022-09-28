FMGE 2022: Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, FMGE 2022 registrations will be closing soon. The National Board of Examinations, NBE, has announced that tomorrow, September 29, 2022, is the final day to submit an application for the FMGE December exam. The FMGE application form can be submitted on the official website, nbe.edu.in, by interested applicants. The FMGE exam will be administered by NBE in December of this year.

Candidates who received their medical education outside of India must pass this exam in order to practice medicine in that country. The deadline for applications is tomorrow at 11:55 PM. The FMGE exam registration period opened on September 9, 2022. The FMGE test has been set by NBE for December 4, 2022.

FMGE 2022 – Important Dates

Last date to apply September 29, 2022 Edit window for all candidates October 5 to 10, 2022 Final edit window November 1 to 6, 2022 Window to rectify deficiencies related to documents Portal will close on November 10, 2022 at 11:55 PM Final window to rectify deficiencies related to documents November 18 to 20, 2022 FMGE Admit Card November 28, 2022 FMGE December Exam date December 4, 2022 FMGE Result By December 30, 2022

The FMGE Screening test is administered by NBE twice a year, in June and December. Candidates must pass this screening exam in order to apply for permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any other state medical council. The test is primarily given to medical school graduates who obtained their degrees abroad.