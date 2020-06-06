हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ved Marwah

Former Delhi Police chief Ved Marwah dies in Goa, aged 87

Former Commissioner of Delhi Police Ved Marwah, who also served as Governor of three states, died on Friday evening in Goa. He was 87.

New Delhi: Former Commissioner of Delhi Police Ved Marwah, who also served as Governor of three states, died on Friday evening in Goa. He was 87.

A family source said he was hospitalised at Asilo Hospital in Goa's Mapusa since the last 10 days due to age-related ailments. He passed away at 8.30 pm.

Goa DGP expressed his ocndolences at the news. Taking to Twitter he wrote: "We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Marwah was the first UT cadre IPS officer to serve as Delhi police chief from 1985 to 1988. He had served as Governor of Mizoram, Jharkhand and Manipur states.

Ved Marwah
