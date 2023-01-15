topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KISHORI PEDNEKAR

Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar booked in cheating case

A cheating case has been registered against former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar for allegedly acquiring flats built under the Maharashtra government's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 11:16 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar booked in cheating case

Mumbai: Police have registered a cheating case against former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and three others for allegedly acquiring flats built under the Maharashtra government's Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in suburban Worli, a police official said. No arrest has been made so far in the case lodged against Pednekar and three officials of a private firm for alleged cheating and forgery in connection with the acquisition of the flats located in Gomata Janata SRA society, the official said on Saturday.

"As per the complaint filed by SRA official Uday Pingle, former mayor Pednekar had acquired a flat, which was in the name of one Gangaram Boga, in the Gomata society. The flat was allotted to Boga in 2008 but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls," he said.

A commercial unit allotted to another person in 2008 was declared by the private firm as their office while filing registration documents with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the official said quoting the FIR.

Another unit too was allegedly taken up by the firm in 2017 in violation of SRA norms, he added.

"A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and other offences has been registered against Kishori Pednekar, and three others. No arrest has been made so far and the probe is underway," the police official said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?