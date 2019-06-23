Former PM Pandit Nehru refused to order an inquiry into Dr Syama Prasad Mokerjee's death: JP Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying that the country's first prime minister refused to order an inquiry into the death of Dr Syama Prasad Mokerjee. It is to be noted that Dr Mokerjee had founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was later renamed as Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), in 1951.

He said, "The whole country demanded an inquiry into Dr Syama Prasad Mokerjee's death, but Pandit Nehru did not order an inquiry. History is witness to this. Dr Mokerjee's sacrifice will never go in vain, BJP is committed to this cause." Nadda made the scathing allegation against Nehru on the day of Dr Mookerjee's death anniversary.

Nadda said that Dr Mokerjee's nationalism was aimed at giving the right direction to our country. The BJP working president said that Dr Mokerjee decided to quit Congress because of his differences with Prime Minister Nehru over his policy of appeasement. Nadda said that Dr Mokerjee was strongly against the idea of two constitutions in one country and he always advocated that tricolour should be respected at any cost.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other leaders of the BJP also paid rich tribute to Dr Mokerjee on his death anniversary. PM Modi remembered Dr Mokerjee and said that he was a devout patriot and proud nationalist. The prime minister noted that Dr Mokerjee devoted his life for the unity and integrity of India and his passion for a strong and united India is still an inspiration for everyone. "Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Divas. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India's unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us the strength to serve 130 crore Indians," tweeted PM Modi.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh visited Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's memorial at Kolkata's Keoratala crematorium to pay tribute to the late leader.