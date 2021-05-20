Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID-19, Ashok Gehlot condoles death

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89. The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, the veteran Congress leader died on Wednesday.

Pahadia was undergoing treatment at Delhi's private hospital. His wife is also admitted to the hospital.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. Gehlot tweeted, "Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning." He said Pahadia's death is a personal loss for him.

प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री जगन्नाथ पहाड़िया जी के निधन की खबर बेहद दुखद है। श्री पहाड़िया ने मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में, राज्यपाल के रूप में, केंद्रीय मंत्री के रूप में लम्बे समय तक देश की सेवा की, वे देश के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में से थे। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 19, 2021

The state government has announced one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.

Notably, Pahadia was the first Dalit chief minister of the state.

