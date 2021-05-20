हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jagannath Pahadia

Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID-19, Ashok Gehlot condoles death

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.

Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID-19, Ashok Gehlot condoles death

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89. The chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar, the veteran Congress leader died on Wednesday.

Pahadia was undergoing treatment at Delhi's private hospital. His wife is also admitted to the hospital.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise. Gehlot tweeted, "Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning." He said Pahadia's death is a personal loss for him.

The state government has announced one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.

A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day. 

Notably, Pahadia was the first Dalit chief minister of the state.

(With Agency Inputs) 

