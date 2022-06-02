Fourth Wave scare in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold review meeting

Fourth Wave scare: Amid the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (June 2) will hold an emergency meeting with the special task force to review the preparedness of the state’s health facilities, ANI reported. Maharashtra had been one of the wost-Covid affected states in India. New Covid restrictions may also be discussed in the meeting. The meeting comes as Mumbai has reported more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest since February when India was reeling from the third Omicron wave. The positivity rate in the state’s capital has touched 7%. On February 4, Mumbai recorded 846 infections and seven related fatalities. On the second day in a row on Wednesday, Mumbai witnessed over 500 new COVID-19 cases.

Overall, Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin while Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections. The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032.

India sees a massive rise in Covid-19 cases

India witnessed a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday (June 2, 2022). According to Union health ministry data updated today, with 3,712 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,64,544.

An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent.