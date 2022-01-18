हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Antrix Devas

'Fraud against country': FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress on Antrix-Devas deal

Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference said that deal between ISRO`s commercial arm Antrix and Devas Multimedia was signed in 2005 is a "fraud against the country."

&#039;Fraud against country&#039;: FM Nirmala Sitharaman slams Congress on Antrix-Devas deal
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the satellite deal between ISRO`s commercial arm Antrix and Devas Multimedia signed in 2005 under the Congress-party led government was a fraud and has caused massive damage to the exchequer.

"This was a fraud. This came out clearly in the Supreme Court of India`s judgement," Sitharaman said, addressing a press conference a day after the Supreme Court of India ordered winding up of Devas Multimedia.

Sitharaman accused Congress-party led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for allowing the fraudulent deal and letting it linger for so many years."In 2011, when the whole thing was cancelled, Devas went to international arbitration; the Government of India never appointed an arbitrator, was reminded to nominate an arbitrator within 21 days. Still, the Government didn't set it," she said."The Supreme Court order shows how the UPA government indulged in unfair practices. The Antrix-Devas deal was against national security. It should be Congress party`s turn to tell how this kind of fraud was perpetrated on people of India," she added. Antr

With inputs from ANI

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Antrix DevasNirmala SitharamanFinance MinisterIndia
Next
Story

Mumbai court rejects Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in money laundering case

Must Watch

PT12M29S

Congress always supports those who harm the country - Sambit Patra