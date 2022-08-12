Free ki Revdi vs Dostiwadi model: Game on between AAP, BJP over freebies

New Delhi: As the welfare schemes vs freebies debate between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue to grow intense, senior AAP leader and Arvind Kejriwal’s number two Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of running a ‘Dostiwadi model of government where the loan of the big time, rich industrialists are waived off a common people are compelled to pay taxes and given no subsidies. The deputy chief minister of Delhi was addressing the media on the freebies issue, a day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked Arvind Kejriwal for damaging the economy of India by providing free facilities and services to the people.

Talking about the BJP’s reaction, Sisodia said, “They're (BJP) making fun of welfare schemes by saying it's a 'Revdi' and had a 'Dostwaadi' model, they won't waive off the loan of a single farmer. Under this model, they don't believe in giving free govt education to students.”

“BJP believes in ruining schools and hospitals to the extent that people are forced to go to private schools and hospitals which mostly belong to their friends. Once poor people fail to pay the fee, gates of these private institutes are shut for them,” he added.

Freebies: BJP vs AAP

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also, while addressing the nation on fuel price rise, said that it is easy for governments to provide free petrol and diesel but it defeats the purpose of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ that today’s India stands for.

It was also PM Modi who coined and brought the term ‘Free ki Revdi’ term into the Indian political scenario

Later, Finance Minister Sitharaman launched an attack on Arvind Kejriwal for his “where is the Centre’s money going” barb.

“Arvind Kejriwal is giving a perverse twist to freebies on Health and Education. This is to scare the public. We want a debate and discussion on freebies,”she added.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday targeted the Centre for denouncing free facilities given by his party to the taxpayers and asked where is all the money of the Union Government going.