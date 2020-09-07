French Defence Minister Florence Parly to visit India on Sept 10 for Rafale jets induction ceremony

NEW DELHI: French defence minister Florence Parly will visit India on Thursday (September 10) to take part in Rafale fighter jet's induction ceremony at Indian Air Force's airbase in Ambala. During the visit, other than having a bilateral with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, she will also meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

India received the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets in July.

Parly will be accompanied by sizeable defence officials and a defence industry delegation on a special plane and will have a full day of engagements. This will be the first foreign visit of the French Minister after the COVID measures were put in place in France.

It is also the first high-profile visit of any foreign dignitary to India amidst Chinese aggression. Notably, after the violent Galwan Valley face-off, Parly had written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoling the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the incident.

Calling India as 'France's strategic partner in the region', Defence Minister Parly extended 'her country's deep solidarity'.

The letter said, "This was a hard blow against the soldiers, their families, and the nation. In these difficult circumstances, I wish to express my steadfast and friendly support, along with that of the French armed forces. I request you to kindly convey my heartfelt condolences to the entire Indian armed forces as well as to the grieving families."

A number of high-level engagement has happened between the two countries, with PM Narendra Modi last visiting France in 2019 to take part in the G7 summit on the 'special invitation' by French President Emmanuel Macron.