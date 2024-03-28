From IIT Bombay To UPSC, The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Officer Shreyans Kumar, Achieving AIR-4

New Delhi: Following his successful completion of a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Shreyans Kumat found himself in a lucrative position at a renowned consulting firm. Yet, a deeper calling beckoned him—the Civil Services Exam (CSE).

In a decisive moment, he made the bold choice to relinquish his comfortable corporate role to embark on the arduous journey of UPSC preparation. Through sheer determination and unwavering commitment, he not only embraced this new path but excelled, ultimately achieving an impressive fourth rank in the nationwide examination. Thus began the remarkable saga of Shreyans Kumat's ascent to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Hailing from Kishangarh in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Shreyans's academic journey was marked by diligence and perseverance. Following his 11th standard, he dedicated two years to intensive preparation in Kota, a renowned hub for competitive examinations like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). His efforts bore fruit as he secured admission to IIT Bombay, fulfilling a long-held aspiration to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

While his tenure at Ernst & Young (EY) provided financial stability and professional fulfillment, Shreyans's innate desire to contribute to society loomed large, nurtured by his grandfather's profound influence. Despite achieving his dream of becoming an engineer, the call to public service resonated deeply within him. Thus, after two years in the corporate world, he resolved to heed his grandfather's wisdom and redirect his energies towards UPSC preparation.

His preparation regimen was rigorous, comprising both traditional classroom sessions and online coursework. With unwavering focus, he dedicated himself to rigorous study sessions spanning ten hours daily, meticulously dissecting the intricacies of the exam format and honing his skills.

Shreyans's perseverance and meticulous preparation bore fruit when he emerged triumphant in his maiden attempt at the UPSC CSE, clinching an impressive fourth rank nationally. Beyond his academic prowess, Shreyans is also an active presence on social media platforms, amassing a significant following. With a robust community of 46.9K followers on Instagram, he leverages his platform to share glimpses of his daily life, inspiring and motivating others with his journey and insights.