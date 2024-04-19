From Shooting For Gold To Serving The Nation, Olympian Tejas Krishna Prasad Hits The Bullseye In UPSC CSE 2023!

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to the world of sports, threatening to derail the careers of many athletes with its lockdowns and shutdowns. Among them was Tejas Krishna Prasad, a talented shooter from Bengaluru who had earned a coveted spot for the Tokyo Olympics. Instead of succumbing to the uncertainty, Tejas saw an opportunity in the midst of adversity.

During the lockdown period, Tejas embraced a new path, utilizing the time to pursue his aspirations beyond sports. Drawing inspiration from his mother, who served as an excise inspector and shared his passion for shooting as a hobby, Tejas decided to broaden his horizons. A product of Sri Kumaran Public School and RV College, where he attained his Bachelor's in Engineering, Tejas transitioned from the shooting range to the realm of civil service.

Determined to make the most of his time and talents, Tejas dedicated himself to his studies, aiming to fulfill his dream of becoming a civil servant. His relentless efforts bore fruit when he cleared the prestigious Civil Services Exam with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 243. This remarkable achievement not only showcased his academic prowess but also highlighted his resilience and adaptability in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Tejas' journey serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the ability to find opportunity in adversity. Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of excellence, demonstrating that with dedication and determination, one can overcome any obstacle to achieve their goals.