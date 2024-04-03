From Stethoscope To Success, Know The Story Of THIS Former Doctor Who Achieved Top Rank In UPSC Exam

New Delhi: She was the topper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Pre-Medical Test in 2004. She graduated from AIIMS New Delhi. Her parents were on cloud nine after she became a doctor with a good reputation.

However, she was not happy being a doctor. It was her dream to become an IAS and bring a positive change in the living conditions of rural areas. She wanted to focus on education, health, and cleanliness in rural areas. That’s when she decided to give up medical practice and instead focus on UPSC preparation.

Today, we will share the inspiring story of an extraordinary student, who decided to break all stereotypes and take the step of leaving MBBS degree to become an IAS officer. She is none other than IAS officer Shena Agarwal who secured AIR-1 in the 2011 UPSC CSE.

Born and brought up in Yaumanagar in Haryana, Shena was a brilliant student from her school days. She topped the class and also went on to top the Pre-Medical Test in 2004. She was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi.

Despite becoming a doctor, it was her dream to become an IAS. However, her journey wasn’t a cakewalk. It took her three attempts to get her IAS dream. Her first attempt was just an experience.

However, she performed well in her second attempt and secured an All India Rank-305 in UPSC CSE 2010. However, she wasn’t satisfied with her rank and appeared for the exam once again. Her dedication and hard work finally paid off as she secured an impressive AIR-1 in the UPSC CSE 2011.

Currently, she is posted at the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana in Punjab as Commissioner. Her remarkable journey from being a doctor to an IAS officer is a motivation for other aspirants to continue working hard despite failures and obstacles.