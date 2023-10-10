ADILABAD: A day after the announcement of the assembly poll dates in five states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed 'Jana Garjana Sabha' public event in Telangana's Adilabad saying that CM KCR goal is to make his son KTR the Chief Minister. "The CM (K. Chandrashekar Rao) has just one goal - to make his son KTR the Chief Minister. Our goal is to provide employment and education to every tribal youth in Adilabad and water in the farms of farmers," Amit Shah said while addressing a 'Jana Garjana Sabha' public event in Telangana's Adilabad.

Continuing his attack against the KCR government, Amit Shah asked the public whether they want to bring KCR government once again or government of lotus (Kamal ki sarkaar). "Election Commission announced the dates for the Telangana election yesterday. Tell me do you want to bring KCR government once again? Do you want to bring the 'Lotus government' under the leadership of PM Modi? Your answer says that BJP government is going to be formed here on 3rd December," Amit Shah said.

He further promised that if BJP forms the government, all districts of the state will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17. Attacking Congress, Shah said that when elections come, Congress people come wearing new clothes. "Rahul Gandhi has also started visiting here. I would like to ask him - when there was UPA Government, in 2013-14 what was the budget for tribal welfare? Only Rs 24,000 Crores. By 2023-24, PM Modi increased the budget for tribal welfare to Rs 1,24,000 Crores," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.