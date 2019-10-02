close

Gandhi Jayanti 2019

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: From Sabarmati Ashram to National Gandhi Museum, important places associated with Mahatma Gandhi

The room where Mahatma Gandhi stayed for 214 days at Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi. (Image Courtesy: IANS)

New Delhi: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to mark the birth of Mahatma Gandhi. He led the country towards freedom from the British Rule in 1947 and is behind the Satyagraha and the civil disobedience movement.

As India celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday, let us take a trip of some of the important places across the country associated with the Father of the Nation. 

Porbandar

Porbandar in Gujarat is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born to Putlibai and Karamchand Gandhi in 1869. 

The prime attraction in Porbandar is the Kirti Mandir, the ancestral house of Gandhi. Behind Kirti Mandir is Navi Khadi, where Kasturba, Gandhi's wife was born.

A new building adjoining the Kirti Mandir was later constructed, which has a Gandhian library. 

Sabarmati Ashram

The Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is where Gandhi lived for several years. It is the epicentre of India's freedom. It was from here that Gandhi led the Dandi march, also known as the Salt Satyagraha, in 1930. Gandhi lived in a small cottage here which is now known as 'Hridaya Kunj'.

The ashram has been converted into a museum, the Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya. 

Sabarmati Ashram was inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

National Gandhi Museum

The museum is located in New Delhi. It showcases the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi through galleries, displays, his work and more. It first opened in Mumbai after Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. However, the museum was later shifted to the Raj Ghat in Delhi, a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. 

Mani Bhavan 

Mani Bhavan is a museum and historical building dedicated to Gandhi in Mumbai. The place shaped Gandhi's political activities in Mumbai, including the Non-Cooperation, Satyagraha, Swadeshi, Khadi and Khilafat Movements. His association with the charkha also began here.

Gandhi Sangrahalaya

The Gandhi Sangrahalaya in Patna, Bihar, is a museum and public service institution. It showcases the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi and his role in Bihar during the independence struggle. It contains a visual biography of Gandhi containing photos, paintings, sculptures, manuscripts. 

Aga Khan Palace

Pune's Aga Khan Palace is closely linked to the Indian freedom movement. Mahatma Gandhi, Kasturba Gandhi and his secretary Mahadev Desai were imprisoned here following 1942's Quit India movement.

This is also where Kasturba and Mahadev died.

