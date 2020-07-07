Magisterial enquiry ordered in Kanpur encounter, gangster Vikas Dubey's daughter-in-law, maid arrested for being accomplice

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three more accused including two women for being an accomplice to gangster Vikas Dubey during police raid at his house in Bikru village of Kanpur on July 3. In a related development, the state government led by Yogi Adityanath ordered a magisterial enquiry into the encounter case.

According to reports, Dubey's daughter-in-law Chama, maid Rekha Agnihotri and a neighbour have been arrested for helping the gangster and his men by providing them support and information about police personnel's position during the encounter. In fact, Chama is accused of not opening the door of her house despite insistence by police personnel, who was looking for a hideout to save himself from bullets unleashed by Dubey's men during the gunfight.

On the other hand, maid Rekha and neighbour Suresh Varma were seen informing Dubey's men of policemen's location. According to police, they were seen screaming, "Kill all cops, no one should remain alive."

यूपी पुलिस ने विकास दूबे की मदद करने के आरोप में दो महिलाओं समेत तीन आरपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस पर जब बदमाशों ने हमला किया तो इन तीनों ने पुलिस की मदद करने के बजाये विकास दूबे को जानकारी दी जिसकी वजह से @Uppolice के 8 पुलिसकर्मी शहीद हुये। pic.twitter.com/jLI06ysZrb — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) July 6, 2020

It is to be noted that maid Rekha Agnihotri is married to Dayashankar Agnihotri, main aide of Dubey. Dayashankar was arrested from Kalyanpur area by the police hours after the Kanpur encounter. During interrogation, he revealed to the police that Dubey had received a call from the Chaubepur police station, informing him that a team of police would launch a raid at his Bikru house past midnight. He also revealed that Dubey had got the power line of his area cut before the police team arrived at the location.

At least eight police personnel including DSP Devendra Mishra were gunned down in Bikru village near Kanpur by the henchmen of Dubey. Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered the village to arrest the gangster, a history-sheeter who has faced about 60 criminal cases.