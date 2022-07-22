NewsIndia
GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases GATE exam dates at gate.iitk.ac.in, check schedule here

IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam in the month of February, scroll down for exam dates and other details.

Jul 22, 2022

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has released the examination for GATE 2023. Taking on to Twitter, IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar informed that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The official website to check GATE 2023 details is gate.iitk.ac.in, which will be released soon. IIT Kanpur will commence the registration for GATE 2023 in the first week of September 2022. 

Here's how to apply for GATE 2023

  1. Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.
  2. Click on the GATE 2023 registration link that will be available on the home page.
  3. Register yourself and log in with the application number generated
  4. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  5. Submit your GATE 2023 application form and download the confirmation page 

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

GATE exam jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exam.

