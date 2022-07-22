GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur has released the examination for GATE 2023. Taking on to Twitter, IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar informed that the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The official website to check GATE 2023 details is gate.iitk.ac.in, which will be released soon. IIT Kanpur will commence the registration for GATE 2023 in the first week of September 2022.

The examination will be held on 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th of February 2023. The online registration will begin in the first week of September 2022. Details of the examination shall be available on the #GATE2023 website: https://t.co/LLmpWohKQY July 21, 2022

Here's how to apply for GATE 2023

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in. Click on the GATE 2023 registration link that will be available on the home page. Register yourself and log in with the application number generated Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Submit your GATE 2023 application form and download the confirmation page

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted for twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

GATE exam jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. This year IIT Kanpur is organising the GATE 2023 exam.

Live TV