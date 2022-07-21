NewsIndia
ICAR AIEEA 2022: ICAR entrance examination application form OUT at icar.nta.nic.in; check last date, time here

Registration process for the ICAR Entrance Examinations-2022 begins, scroll down to know the late date for registration.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:16 AM IST
ICAR AIEEA 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Entrance Examinations-2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the ICAR’s website, icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to fill out the ICAR 2022 Application form is August 19, 2022. NTA will provide the facility of ICAR AIEEA 2022 application correction window for UG, PG courses in online mode from August 21 to 23. The NTA will conduct the ICAR AIEEA exam in online mode.

As per the NTA’s notification, the language of the ICAR AIEEA entrance test will be English and Hindi for AIEEA (UG) and for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D) the language of the paper will be English only. Also Read: CBSE tweets THIS latest update on Board result

ICAR AIEEA 2022: Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form through Website: July 20 to August 19, 2022

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: August 19, 2022

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only*: August 21 to 23, 2022

ICAR AIEEA 2022: Here is how you can apply 

- Visit the official website — icar.nta.nic.in

- Depending upon your course, click on the registration link available on the homepage.

- For Undergraduate courses, click on the Registration For ICAR AIEEA (UG) – 2022 link.

- Register yourself by filling in the required details.

- Login again using the system-generated application number and password.

- Fill the AIEEA application form.

- Upload the necessary scanned documents.

- Pay the application fee and submit the form.

- Download the ICAR AIEEA application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NTA will release the ICAR AIEEA 2022 answer key for UG and PG courses after the commencement of the entrance exam. In a case where candidates find any type of discrepancy in the provisional ICAR AIEEA answer key, they can raise an objection against it within the scheduled time. If the objections raised by candidates turns out to be true then the exam conducting body will release a final answer key.

