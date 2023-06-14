Ghaziabad 'Love-Jihad' Case: Accused Shahnawaz Khan 'Baddo' Had 30 Pakistani Contacts

A man facing charges of orchestrating a religious conversion racket has been found to have 30 contacts from Pakistan saved on his phones, according to local police. Shahnawaz Khan, known as Baddo, was also discovered to be in possession of at least six email accounts, with one inbox containing emails from Pakistan. These findings have prompted further investigation into the accused's activities. In order to gather additional evidence, the police have seized Khan's two mobile phones and his CPU. It was revealed that Khan had been operating six different email accounts, including two that were purchased for online gaming purposes, said DCP city Nipun Agarwal. Khan was recently transferred from Maharashtra's Thane on a transit remand and was subsequently sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ghaziabad court on Tuesday.

The DCP announced that the cybercrime cell is currently analyzing the 30 phone numbers found in Khan's possession to uncover more details about his Pakistani connections. If any incriminating evidence is discovered in relation to these phone numbers, the police will invoke the National Security Act against Khan.

Presently, Khan is being held in the district jail, but the police are planning to request his remand from the district court to facilitate further interrogation. The investigation began after a resident of Kavi Nagar reported on May 30 that his son had been enticed to convert to Islam through an online gaming application. Following this complaint, Khan was apprehended in Maharashtra's Alibagh, Raigad district, at a relative's residence. Khan, originally from Mumbra Township in Thane, was granted transit remand by a court in Thane on Monday, allowing the Uttar Pradesh Police to take him into custody.