New Delhi: Amid a bitter war of words with Congress leaders after his exit from the party, Ghulam Nabi Azad has now attacked his former party colleague, accusing him of planting false stories day and night to defame those who have voiced their demand for an overhaul of the party. The J&K politician, in an interview with a TV news channel, dubbed Congress media in-charge Jairam Ramesh as a “nobody” in the party whose only job is to "plant stories".

Azad made these remarks in response to a tweet by Jairam Ramesh in which the latter said, "GNA's DNA has been 'Modi-fied'". Along with his cryptic tweet, Ramesh threw hints that Azad may soon join Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Responding to his tweet, Azad said, "Earlier he used to plant stories against the government, against the opposition leaders. Now, he is planting stories against me. So many dirty stories." "He is 24x7 doing all these planting of stories. He is very famous for planting stories, then and now. His job is this. That's why he has been made the media head," the 73-year-old former Congress veteran said.

The Congress on Monday hit back at Ghulam Nabi Azad, accusing him of justifying treachery and unleashing a slander campaign. "After such a long career, courtesy entirely the party he`s been tasked to slander, by giving interviews indiscriminately, Azad diminishes himself further. What`s he afraid of that he`s justifying his treachery every minute? He can be easily exposed but why stoop to his level?", Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Earlier, Azad while addressing the media, alleged that he was forced to leave from the party. He said that Congress does not respect its leaders and people don`t know much about the work people like him have done for the party.

Azad praised the Prime Minister and said, "I understood Modi as a crude man as he is not married does not have children, but he has shown his humane side when he spoke in Parliament about the incident that happened to Gujarati tourist when I was the Chief Minister."

Azad was responding to his former party`s allegation which said that "he has been Modi-fied". "The party is full of illiterates, specially those who are working on clerical jobs, those who know J&K, I can`t increase one vote of BJP."

He also said that Rahul Gandhi was not interested in politics despite efforts from the party. "It was Rahul who hugged the Prime Minister in Parliament not me", he said and added that since the letter was written in 2020 the party has a problem as no one wants to be questioned.

Azad stressed that his party needs medicines for treating it which are being provided by compounders instead of doctors. Azad also accused the leadership of not having time for setting the organisation right.

Speaking to reporters, Azad who quit the party on Friday alleged that the leaders being projected in the party in states are making party members leave instead of uniting them. He also said that he will not join the BJP as it will not help his politics in Jammu and Kashmir and that he would soon set up a new party there as assembly elections could be announced anytime.

"I give my best wishes to the Congress, but the party needs medicines more than wishes. And, these medicines are being provided to the Congress by compounders instead of doctors," he told reporters.

(With Agency Inputs)