Ghulam Nabi Azad dancing to tunes of PM Modi, BJP: Congress

Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani on Tuesday hit out at Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying the former chief minister was making fictitious allegations against the Congress on the instructions on his masters in the BJP and RSS.

"Azad, who was one of the influential chief ministers, is making fictitious claim that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then Home Minister Shivraj Patil did not act on his report in which he had informed them about links of some of his ministers with the terrorists.

"The same man does not get tired while highlighting how he arrested an IPS officer and a DySP in human rights violations cases. Azad was the head of the home department, he had full cooperation of security agencies including army as he was chairman of the unified headquarters. What stopped him from acting against those ministers?" Wani asked.

The PCC chief said the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) leader should have known that the nation is supreme, and nothing including the party come next.

"Azad claims to be a nationalist. What kind of a nationalist is he who did not sack the minister even after knowing about his militant links? Why did he not arrest them? After 20 years, he is now expressing regret," Wani added.

The Congress leader said the truth behind Azad's claims was that he is "dancing to the tunes of his masters -- PM Modi, the Home Minister, the RSS and the BJP".

"The aim is to damage the Congress. He has been sent here to damage our party," Wani said.

JKPCC chief alleged that the plethora of new political parties coming up in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 were at the behest of the BJP aimed at hurting the Congress.

