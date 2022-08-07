Partha Chatterjee finally got a cot to sleep in the Presidency Jail. On Friday, he had to sleep on the ground in cell number 2 of the first twenty-two ward of the jail. Partha got three blankets in the cell. But the former minister could not able sleep at night. But on Saturday night he was given a cot like a chowki. The former minister slept there at night. But Partha Chatterjee had to face abuse of fellow inmates in the Presidency Jail.

What exactly happened in the Presidency Jail?

According to Jail sources, Partha Chatterjee was sitting on the ground because of his heavy appearance. There was no cot in his cell, not even a chair. But there was a commode in the toilet of the cell. So the minister had to spend the rest of the night sitting on that commode. Then in the morning, the former minister practically pleaded with the jail authorities for a bed. The cot was given on his request. Another blanket has been given to him. The Behala West MLA slept with three blankets folded over his head as a pillow to make a bed.

What exactly did Partha have to hear?

According to sources , this morning outside the cell, the suspended leader of Trinamool Congress went to offer flowers to the picture of Maa Kali. As soon as he came out from his cell, the other prisoners shouted 'CHOR CHOR'. Not only that, they started abusing him in various inaudible ways. Various comments were thrown. Some of the prisoners began to whistle with their fingers in their mouths. Some keep repeating — 'Dekh Kemon Lage (See how it feels).' But Partha ignored it and walked straight towards his cell.

What else is being known?

Again in the evening when the prisoners were being counted and entered into the cell, some of the prisoners started making various ugly gestures at him. They even started making rude comments on Arpita Mukherjee's name. However, the former education minister went into the cell after listening to those harsh comments. Some newspapers and magazines have been given to Partha by ED. But after seeing the report published against him on the front page of the newspaper, he turned his eyes away, according to sources.