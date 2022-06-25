NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA CRISIS

'Give security to the families of MLAs…', Eknath Shinde writes to Uddhav Thackeray - Key points

"The government is responsible for protecting them and their families," he said on Twitter. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Trending Photos

'Give security to the families of MLAs…', Eknath Shinde writes to Uddhav Thackeray - Key points

New Delhi: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Saturday (June 25, 2022) wrote a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Home Minister, and the state DGP regarding "malicious withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs". In his letter, Eknath Shinde stated that the government is responsible for protecting them and their families. "The government is responsible for protecting them and their families," he said on Twitter. 

“That we are current sitting MLAs, however, the security provided to us at our residence as well as to our family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge. Needless to mention, this sinister move is another attempt to break our resolve and arm twist us to give into the demands of the MVA government comprising the NCP and INC goons,” Shinde said in the letter.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while responding to the letter, said, "You are an MLA, so security has been provided to you. Your family members can't be provided with the same.” 

Mumbai Police on high alert 

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has issued a high alert in the city and has asked all Police Stations to ensure security at all political offices in the financial capital. It has been directed that officer-level Police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety.

Navneet Rana urges Shah to provide security to families of rebel MLAs

On the other hand, Amravati MP Navneet Rana also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to provide security to families of MLAs who are leaving Uddhav Thackeray. “I request Amit Shah to provide security to families of MLAs who are leaving Uddhav Thackeray & making their own decisions, staying connected with Balasaheb's ideology. Uddhav Thackeray's goondaism should be ended...I request for President's Rule in state,” said Amravati MP Navneet Rana. 

Maharashtra crisisShiv SenaEknath ShindeUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra political crisis

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath