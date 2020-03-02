Give up hatred: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advises PM Modi after his tweet on giving up social media accounts

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tweet saying he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube this Sunday (March 2), former Congress president Rahul Gandhi advised him to give up hatred and not quit social media.

"Give up hatred, not social media accounts," Gandhi tweeted.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also posted a tweet saying that he would wish that PM Modi would give this same advice to "the concerted army of trolls who abuse, intimidate, badger and threaten others every second in your name".

PM Modi created a flutter on social media by tweeting that he will be going off social media from Sunday, sparking speculations over his sudden move.

"This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," PM Modi said.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

PM Modi's tweet was liked over 25,000 times within 30 minutes.

It is to be noted that PM Modi is one of the most followed persons on different social media platforms and he often uses social media to remain in touch with billions of people across the world.

Notably, PM Modi currently has 53.3 million followers on Twitter and 44,722,143 followers on Facebook. The prime minister is quite popular on Instagram and Youtube also with 35.2 million and 4.5 million subscribers respectively.