Global Trade Plaza: Transforming The Future of B2B Trade

From modest beginnings, the company has evolved into a robust organization with a workforce of over one hundred highly qualified professionals. With a mission to foster commercial relationships and facilitate global trade since its inception in 2020, GTP has been the bridge that connects manufacturers, exporters, suppliers, or any B2B seller with a vast base of national and international buyers, providing an interactive marketplace platform to exhibit their products and reach potential buyers.

At GTP, success is not just about numbers, but about the people who drive it. The team of professionals are not just nurtured, but empowered with guidance, enabling career growth and skill enhancement. GTP is equally committed to upgrading the business capabilities of other companies, driving collective growth in the industry. Gender equality is not just a buzzword for GTP; it's a cornerstone of its values. The majority of staff members are women, who are not just given opportunities but are encouraged to demonstrate their talent and potential. This dedication to gender equality is not just a policy, it's a reality, with most departments led by women who utilise their skills and abilities to drive GTP's success.

Highlighting the platform's exponential growth and ethos, Co-founder- Mr Pulkit Dwivedi shared, "Our journey as a B2B marketplace in India commenced with the aim of addressing the problems in the B2B sector, particularly those affecting small and medium-scale businesses and Indian exporters. In this highly competitive export sector, small-scale exporters have long struggled with obstacles such as language barriers and supply chain complexities, making it difficult for them to thrive. We at Global Trade Plaza understand these challenges and offer a one-stop solution to help such companies make a profitable business."

"We provide a feature-rich B2B marketplace in India and numerous other countries, enabling sellers to attract and reach a diverse customer base while avoiding the competitive pressures of traditional online B2B portals. Simultaneously, we ensure that buyers on our platform have access to a comprehensive and reliable seller base. In our journey to becoming a global name in the B2B ecosystem, we have assisted several companies in achieving their business objectives and establishing themselves in the overseas market," added Co-founder- Mr. Satyakam Sahoo.

GTP has amassed a robust community of over millions of users, with more than 500 positive testimonials uploaded on their YouTube channel. This underscores the company's steadfast dedication to customer satisfaction and highlights the trust bestowed upon them by their clients. These success stories aptly illustrate the profound impact of GTP's relentless efforts and steadfast commitment to delivering quality service. Global Trade Plaza has forged numerous strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as SGS and Cashfree, enriching the value proposition for customers. To date, over 100 successful SGS verifications of suppliers have been facilitated. Furthermore, Global Sources has acknowledged GTP as one of the top 30 B2B portals. This acknowledgement underscores GTP's ambitious goals and its position as a prominent player in the industry.

Global Trade Plaza remains steadfast in its dedication to nurturing growth, empowering individuals, and supporting businesses in realizing their global aspirations. Continuous innovation, strategic alliances, and an unyielding commitment to excellence characterize the platform's journey. In a brief period, the leading B2B marketplace platform established offices in the UK and cultivated a partnership with Russia. As a part of its strategic expansion, GTP also aims to strengthen its footprint with new offices in China and Dubai by next year.

In conclusion, Global Trade Plaza's commitment to enhancing user experience is not just a promise, but a reality. This is epitomized by its latest innovation, AI-Tradechat. This cutting-edge tool is not just a 24/7 assistant for exporters and importers, but a game-changer that significantly streamlines the efficiency and convenience of international trade. Through continuous efforts to make its platform more user-friendly and accessible, GTP is not just revolutionizing the landscape of global commerce, but empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

For more information, visit – www.globaltradeplaza.com

