'Glorification Of Violence...': India Slams Canada For Providing Shelter To Criminals

New Delhi: The bitterness in the relationship between India and Canada is far from over, on Tuesday India criticized the Canadian Government for providing a safe haven and political space to criminal and secessionist elements. External Affairs Ministry called out Canada and said "Celebration and glorification" of violence can not be a part of civilized society.

This reaction comes after a week when India summoned Canada's Deputy High Commissioner and lodged a strong protest against the raising voice of pro-khalistani slogans in the presence of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the event in Toronto.

EAM spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India is still concerned about the security of its diplomatic representatives in Canada and expects Ottawa to make sure that they will carry out their responsibility.

"As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership," Jaiswal said, PTI reported.

Jaiswal further said that posters of Indian celebration of violence cannot be a part of civilized society."Celebration and glorification of violence should not be a part of any civilized society. Democratic countries which respect the rule of law should not allow intimidation by radical elements in the name of freedom of expression," he said.

"We continue to remain concerned about the security of our diplomatic representatives in Canada and expect the government of Canada to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear," Jaiswal said.

jaiswal later said that they would call again the Canadian government and ask them to stop providing a safe place to criminals.

"We again call upon the Government of Canada to stop providing criminal and secessionist elements a safe haven and political space in Canada," he said.

The relationship between India and Canada is not continuing well after Prime Minister Trudeau accused India last September of involvement in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.