GM Modular Unveils New Music Video in Celebration of Ganesh Festival

Mumbai, 9th September 2024 : GM Modular, a leader in innovative electrical solutions, is excited to announce the release of its latest music video, celebrating the Ganesh Festival with a vibrant and engaging musical experience. The video, which highlights the joyous spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, is complemented by a special segment featuring Neetu Jakhar, a renowned home decor enthusiast, who is seen decorating her Ganpati setup at home.

Neetu Jakhar’s segment adds a personal and inspiring touch to the celebration, showcasing her expertise in creating beautiful and festive home decor that enhances the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi experience.

The music video features an exceptional composition and is brought to life by a talented team, including: Composer / Music Director: Som Sumon,Singer: Abhik Saha, Lyrics: Amit Kumar Shaw, Chorus: Rajrupa, Som, Abhik

Guitar: Tirthankar Sarkar Das, Mandolin: Subham Kanjilal, Percussions: Rupam & Sourav Saha (Rhythm Of Journey The Team),Mix & Master: Sumon Dey

Recording: Som Suman Music Lab,Video Edits, Colour Correction: Agniva Roy, Agency: FFACE.

The music video is available for viewing on GM Modular’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms. In addition, the song is available for streaming on major audio platforms, including: Savaan, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music etc. This multi-platform availability ensures that fans and festival-goers can enjoy the music anytime, anywhere, enhancing the festive atmosphere of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mr Jayanth Jain, CEO & MD at GM Modular, shared, “We are delighted to share this music video as part of our Ganesh Festival celebrations. The project reflects our commitment to celebrating cultural traditions through innovative and engaging content. We are also excited to offer the song across various audio platforms, making it accessible to a wider audience. We hope this festive creation brings joy and inspiration to everyone celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.”

About GM Modular:

GM Modular is a prominent provider of innovative electrical solutions, known for its commitment to quality and cutting-edge design. With a focus on blending functionality with style, GM Modular continues to lead the industry with its advanced products and technologies.