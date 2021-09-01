Goa allows foreigners to get COVID-19 jab, check details here

New Delhi: The Goa government on Wednesday (September 1) said that foreigners staying in the state can now take the COVID-19 jab after showing their passport.

As per PTI report, Goa Vaccination Nodal Officer Dr Anup Netravalkar said those foreigners who took the jab outside Goa, can get the second jab in the coastal state. Further, he said these foreign nationals can either book a slot online through the CoWIN portal or reach the vaccination centres to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Netravalkar added that the state government has decided to shorten the gap between two doses of coronavirus vaccine for the teaching and non-teaching staff from 84 days to six weeks. Serum Institute's Covishield is being administered in the country at the gap of 84 days.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ganesh festival, the state has suspended the vaccination drive on September 10 and 11. “This would be the first time in Goa that vaccination will take a break. The vaccination drive has been going on for the last 228 days without a break,” Netravalkar stated.

The Goa Vaccination Nodal Officer said that around 15,63,726 people have received the first dose in the state and "35 per cent of them were administered the second jab".

Goa reported 95 fresh cases in the last 25 hours, taking the caseload to 1,74,050 on Wednesday, a health department official said. With one fatality, the death toll in the state climbed to 3,202. As the number of recoveries rose to 1,69,959, the active cases count currently stands at 889.

(With agency inputs)

