India

Another milestone: India creates new single-day record by administering over 1 crore vaccine doses

India has achieved a new milestone by administrating over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country. The numbers are the highest achieved by India on a single day since the beginning of the mass vaccination drive on January 16.

Another milestone: India creates new single-day record by administering over 1 crore vaccine doses

New Delhi: India has achieved a new milestone by administrating over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country. The numbers are the highest achieved by India on a single day since the beginning of the mass vaccination drive on January 16.

The data of 1.09 crore vaccinations is as per the provisional reports received till 7 PM on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore Covid 19 vaccinations today. Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India is fighting strongly against Corona."

 

 

Five days back, India had administered over 1 crore (1,08,83,963) vaccine doses for the first time. India`s COVID vaccination coverage has now crossed 65 crore (65,12,14,767) doses.

