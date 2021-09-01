Another milestone: India creates new single-day record by administering over 1 crore vaccine doses

New Delhi: India has achieved a new milestone by administrating over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country. The numbers are the highest achieved by India on a single day since the beginning of the mass vaccination drive on January 16.

The data of 1.09 crore vaccinations is as per the provisional reports received till 7 PM on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore Covid 19 vaccinations today. Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM Narendra Modi ji, India is fighting strongly against Corona."

1 Crore, 2 Times, in 5 days Congratulations, as India administers another 1 crore #COVID19 vaccinations today Highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses achieved till 6 pm - and still counting! Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India is fighting strongly against corona. pic.twitter.com/ByEECsn1T5 — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 31, 2021

Five days back, India had administered over 1 crore (1,08,83,963) vaccine doses for the first time. India`s COVID vaccination coverage has now crossed 65 crore (65,12,14,767) doses.

