हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Goa

Goa elections: TMC announces pre-poll alliance with MGP

Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro and Goa TMC in-charge Mahua Moitra met MGP leader Deepak Dhavalikar.

Goa elections: TMC announces pre-poll alliance with MGP
Credit: Twitter / AITC

Panaji: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has announced a pre-poll alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held early next year.

Tweeting from the official Twitter handle of Trinamool Congress, the party said, "A pre-poll alliance has been announced between TMC-MGP in Goa. Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro and Goa TMC in-charge Mahua Moitra met MGP leader Deepak Dhavalikar today. An official board resolution detailing the blueprint of the TMC-MGP alliance for #Goa2022 has been signed between the two parties."

The TMC aggressively started campaigning for the upcoming polls after former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the party. Faleiro joined TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee after resigning from the Congress party.

Several leaders from various political parties have joined the TMC recently.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoaGoa electionsTMCMGPMahua Moitra
Next
Story

NHRC issues notice to Centre, Nagaland over killing of civilians in Army operation

Must Watch

PT11M21S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 06, 2021