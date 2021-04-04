Government gives these three major reasons for COVID-19 resurgence

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a review meeting as COVID-19 cases surge in the country, as per the government agencies there have been primarily three reasons behind the spike.

It was emphasised that due to the severe decline in adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, pandemic fatigue and lack of containment measures are the major reasons for the sharp increase in the rise in number of COVID-19 infections.

Also, it was directed that central teams will be sent to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh as the states have reported a surge in the number of new infections and deaths. The Central teams will comprise health specialists and clinicians, government sources said.

Further, a five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccination, if properly implemented, would be the most effective, it was discussed in the meeting, attended by the principal secretary to PM, cabinet secretary, home secretary, chairperson (Empowered group on Vaccine Administration), health secretary, DG ICMR among others.

It was decided in the meeting that a special campaign will be organised on COVID-appropriate behaviour with an emphasis on 100 per cent mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places /workplaces and health facilities from April 6 to April 14.

It comes in the back of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in India, as many as 93,249 daily infections were reported in the last 24 hours, inching closer to its highest ever spike of 98,000 cases.