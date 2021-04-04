हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi calls for five-fold strategy to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country called for five-fold strategy to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Narendra Modi calls for five-fold strategy to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country called for five-fold strategy to curb spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Prime Minister directed that for sustainable COVID-19 management, awareness of the community and its involvement is paramount and there is a need to continue Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan for COVID-19 management," a press release by the Prime Minister's office stated.

With the growing cases as a concern, PM Modi called for a special campaign to spread awareness on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour with emphasis on 100% mask usage, personal hygiene and sanitation at public places /workplaces and health facilities. 

The campaign will be organised from April 6 to April 14, 2021.

The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases has led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation and vaccination program in the country.

Meanwhile, India added more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 4, 2021). India recorded 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 60,048 discharges, and 513 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the country's coronavirus caseload has climbed to 1.24 crore, of which, 6.91 lakh are active cases. The country has also witnessed 1.16 crore recoveries and 1.64 lakh deaths. 

