Government's priority is to enhance women's participation in Armed forces, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (March 8, 2020) said the women's participation in the armed forces has increased over the years and further enhancing their role is the priority of the government.

"In India's armed forces, women's participation has increased over the years and further enhancing their role is the priority of the government," Rajnath Singh said at an event here on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Citing the example of Tania Shergill, who led an all-men contingent in the Republic Day Parade, he said women are now leading on many fronts which were once not even open for women.

The Defence Minister also said he is of the opinion that no door of the Armed forces should remain closed for women, adding that women are endowed with impeccable capabilities of creating, nurturing and transforming.

Singh emphasised the role of women in the workforce in contributing to the economic growth of the nation. He said a society grows only with the upliftment of its women. Women participation is necessary for the country to achieve the 5 trillion dollar economy target, he said.