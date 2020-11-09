हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat bypolls

Gujarat bypolls result to be declared on Tuesday, counting to begin from 8 am

The popularity of former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP will be decided when votes polled for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be counted on Tuesday.

Gujarat bypolls result to be declared on Tuesday, counting to begin from 8 am

Ahmedabad: The popularity of former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP will be decided when votes polled for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be counted on Tuesday.

The counting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday at eight centres set up in these constituencies, a release issued by the Election Commission said.

A total of 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats on November 3.

Live TV

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.

The by-elections to these eight seats were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year.

Five of them later joined the BJP and the ruling party fielded them from the same seats in the bypolls.

Tags:
Gujarat bypollsGujarat bypolls resultbypoll election results
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi gifts Rs 614 crore projects to Varanasi ahead of Diwali
  • 85,53,657Confirmed
  • 1,26,611Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M41S

IPL Masala Unlock : Match analysis of DC Vs SRH by Raunac