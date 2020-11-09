Gujarat bypolls result to be declared on Tuesday, counting to begin from 8 am

Ahmedabad: The popularity of former Congress MLAs who joined the BJP will be decided when votes polled for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies in Gujarat will be counted on Tuesday.

The counting will begin at 8 am on Tuesday at eight centres set up in these constituencies, a release issued by the Election Commission said.

A total of 60.75 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats on November 3.

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.

The by-elections to these eight seats were necessitated after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year.

Five of them later joined the BJP and the ruling party fielded them from the same seats in the bypolls.